The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking help to locate two missing and endangered juveniles, William Drake and Alexander Thompson. Both of them were last seen on August 4 in Wesley Chapel. Where are William Drake and Alexander Thompson? Authorities issue Florida Missing Child Alert for 2 Wesley Chapel teens (@PascoSheriff/X)

What we know so far

According to deputies, Drake is 15 years old, 5’6”, around 130 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, red jacket, red shorts, and gray shoes, per ABC Action News.

Thompson, on the other hand, is 16 years old, 5’9”, around 170 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black ripped pants, and black shoes.

Both the juveniles were last seen in the Lawrence Ave. area around 5:38 pm. The two may be traveling eastbound on Lawrence Avenue, investigators said, as reported by WSVN.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for the two boys Monday, July 4. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement shared a post on X about the two teens, writing, “A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for William Drake, a white male, 15 yo, 5'6", 130 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes, and grey tennis shoes and Alexander Thompson, a black male, 16 yo, 5'9", 170 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. The children were last seen in Wesley Chapel, Florida. If you have any info on the whereabouts of these children, please contact the @PascoSheriff at 352-518-5060 or 911."

Pasco Sheriff also sought help in an X post about the boys’ disappearance.

Anyone with information about Drake and Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 352-518-5060 or 911.