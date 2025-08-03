Search
Julian Brown went ‘missing’ for days before finally returning to social media. He now has an explanation

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 06:34 am IST

Metro Atlanta inventor Julian Brown, who prompted speculations about his disappearance after an unusual absence from social media, has finally explained what had happened. In a social media post after making headlines for allegedly going missing, Brown explained that his phone had been hacked.

Julian Brown went ‘missing’ for days before finally returning to social media. He now has an explanation (Naturejab/Facebook)

"You see these hackers, they got into my iCloud and they were basically able to remotely watch and view my entire phone. I figured out they were in my phone, kicked them out and they had no more access to my phone, but they still had access to my Instagram somehow," Brown explained in a video.

Brown said that he had to approach Meta for help, and the process took a long time. This led to his delayed return to Instagram.

Brown’s video explaining his absence is captioned, “I'M BACK! The work for Earth and Humanity Continues like a Heart that never skipped a beat. THANK YOU for caring about me so much”.

What happened to Julian Brown?

Brown suddenly being inactive on social media prompted many to believe he had gone missing, but his mother later revealed that was not the case. In a statement to the Daily Mail, Brown’s mother, Nia, previously said, “I can confirm Julian is safe but in the best interest of his security I'm not able to provide any more information.”

Brown recently went viral for his invention ‘Plastoline,’ which converts old plastics into usable fuels like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Before his social media absence, he shared an unsettling post saying he was “under attack.” He said in a video that some “very, very, odd stuff” was going on that "I'm certainly under attack.” He added that could not “go into so much detail,” and urged his followers to have their “eyes open.” He added that he was still “working” and “building,” and nothing was going to stop that.

Meanwhile, after his return to social media, Brown revealed in a post that he is still building. “I will always work, I will always build. Nothing will stop me,” he wrote.

News / World News / US News / Julian Brown went 'missing' for days before finally returning to social media. He now has an explanation
