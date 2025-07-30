Julian Brown's GoFundMe sees sudden rise in donations after disappearance rumors. Here's how much it has raised

A GoFundMe launched by metro Atlanta inventor Julian Brown saw a sudden surge in donations shortly after rumors of him having disappeared surfaced. Brown suddenly being inactive on social media prompted many to believe he had gone missing, but his mother later revealed that is not the case. Julian Brown's GoFundMe sees sudden rise in donations after disappearance rumors (naturejab/Instagram)

Brown recently went viral for his invention ‘Plastoline,’ which converts old plastics into usable fuels like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. He launched a GoFundMe campaign with a $1 million goal to make his vision come true. The money was meant to cover a warehouse rental and the construction of a full-scale prototype.

Unfortunately, the GoFundMe did not get a lot of contributions. A couple of days back, the fundraiser had raised just $18,208 of the $1 million goal.

Julian Brown’s GoFundMe sees a sudden surge

Brown’s GoFundMe saw a sharp rise in donations after the news of his rumored disappearance surfaced. As of now, it has raised $31,090.

“I have been self taught in turning plastic into fuel for 5 years, and now I will need YOUR help to raise money for the most important upgrade yet. This will be my first official invention,” the page reads.

It adds, “On my very first Youtube video, at the 13:00 minute mark, I mention a future where my Microwave Pyrolysis Plastic to Fuel Devices can operate off of solar to create "free" gasoline and diesel alternatives from plastic waste.I brought up this hypothesis during construction of my Mark II Microwave Pyrolysis Reactor, the one visible on the table beside me. I am currently on my Mark 4.5 machine, 3 iterations later. This shows the long term vision and goal I have committed myself to since the beginning, and how operating my machines off of solar was an inevitable occurrence.”

Brown, who was usually active on social media, stopped posting after sharing a concerning post, which prompted many to believe he had gone missing. In his last Instagram post, Brown was seen saying in a video that some “very, very, odd stuff” was going on that "I'm certainly under attack.” He also said that could not “go into so much detail,” and urged his followers to have their “eyes open.” Brown added that he was still “working” and “building,” and nothing was going to stop that.

However, in a statement to the Daily Mail, Brown’s mother, Nia, clarified that her son is fine. “I can confirm Julian is safe but in the best interest of his security I'm not able to provide any more information,” she said.