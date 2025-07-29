Julian Brown's mother provides major update on ‘missing’ son: ‘He is safe, but…’

The mother of Julian Brown has provided new information about her 21-year-old son, whose alleged disappearance has sparked growing concern online. Brown, an Atlanta-based inventor and influencer with more than 1.7 million Instagram followers, has reportedly been missing for nearly three weeks following a series of alarming social media posts. Julian Brown has reportedly been missing for nearly three weeks. (Facebook/ Naturejab)

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Brown’s mother, Nia, clarified that her son is not missing.

“I can confirm Julian is safe but in the best interest of his security I'm not able to provide any more information,” she told the outlet.

Who is Julian Brown?

Julian Brown, known as @naturejab on Instagram, gained widespread online attention for his work in sustainable energy. He is the inventor of a product called Plastoline, which he claimed could recycle plastic waste and convert it into gasoline.

In the weeks leading up to his disappearance, Brown posted a series of increasingly concerning messages on Instagram, suggesting he feared for his safety.

In his final post on July 9, he shared a video with the caption, “Something is happening, keep me in your prayers please. SCREEN RECORD THIS. I don’t know.”

In the video, he appeared visibly shaken, saying, “I’m certainly under attack... I can’t go into so much detail. Keep your eyes open.”

One of his earlier posts claimed “A SECRET Helicopter found circled me in the middle of NOWHERE… and it gets even scarier - Pray for me please.”

These cryptic posts left many of his followers concerned. Some speculate that Brown may be in danger due to the nature of his invention.