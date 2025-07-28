Young metro Atlanta inventor Julian Brown, who has been missing for about two weeks, shared an unsettling last social media post before his disappearance. The circumstances around Brown’s disappearance remain unclear, but many on social media believe he may have been targeted for his invention. Brown recently went viral for his invention – ‘Plastoline’ – which converts old plastics into usable fuels like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Julian Brown disappearance: Missing metro Atlanta inventor said 'I'm certainly under attack' in shocking final post (Naturejab/Facebook)

Julian Brown’s final social media post

In Brown's last Instagram post before he went missing, he was seen saying in a video that some “very, very, odd stuff” was going on that "I'm certainly under attack.” He added that could not “go into so much detail,” and urged his followers to have their “eyes open.” He added that he was still “working” and “building,” and nothing was going to stop that.

The July 9 post was captioned, “Something is happening keep me in your prayers please SCREEN RECORD THIS. I don’t know e”.

Julian Brown’s invention

Brown’s groundbreaking invention, Plastoline, is a machine that transforms old plastics into useful fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Brown was concerned about environmental problems as a teenager, and spent years experimenting and perfecting the product, according to y!entertainment.

In a March 2025 interview with Bold Journey, Brown shared that the main obstacle in his “plastic to fuel mission” was lack of proper funding. “I simply refuse to go down the traditional venture capital investment route,” he said. “I believe this technology has major implications for all of humanity, only in the right hands.”

Brown added, “Diluting much of my ownership and equity early on just for the idea of a smoother path to monetary goals never ser right with me. I believe I can utilize the power of the internet, the power of democracy, and the power of perseverance to garner all funds I need. I have continued to search for and apply to grants. I am always looking for ways to expand my reach. I have just launched JABAROMA, an all natural products brand.”