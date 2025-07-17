Crews were battling an intense fire burning though an empty apartment building in Oakland, California, Wednesday night, July 16, as reported by ABC News. The apartment where the blaze broke out is located on 9th Street in Oakland's Chinatown, just a block from the Lake Merritt BART station. Oakland, California fire: Crews battle intense blaze burning though empty apartment building (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

Firefighters revealed that the fire is burning in a vacant apartment building. KTVU reported that according to an official with the Oakland Fire Department, the building in question is a four-story unoccupied apartment building. The blaze broke out around 10 pm. No injuries have been reported.

People were seen gathering outside to watch the fire and the crews battling it. Some people were scared the fire would spread to neighboring buildings. Residents said they heard fire alarms going off and saw a couple of people running from the scene of the fire.

It is unclear how the fire started. However, fire department officials said the location had had more fires in recent years. One of those fires broke out when a dumpster was set ablaze, and then spread to a building.