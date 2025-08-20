Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
San Marcos fire: Blaze erupts at building near Rancho Santa Fe; videos surface

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 03:22 am IST

Fire broke out near Rancho Santa Fe Rd in San Marcos, CA, Tuesday, opposite a Taco Bell. Blaze located just off 120 North in San Diego County.

A fire erupted near Rancho Santa Fe in San Marcos, California, on Tuesday. The exact location of the fire seemed to be the just off the 120 North of Rancho Santa Fe Road in southern California's San Diego county. The building on fire seemed to be opposite the Taco Bell on the Rancho Santa Fe road.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Videos surfaced on local community groups on Facebook that showed smoke coming out of the building. Locals described the situation as "pretty crazy" as a fire response was on in the area.

This is a developing story.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
