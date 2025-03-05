Throwback: Colman Domingo narrating his meet-cute with husband of 20 years will make you happy cry

Love at first sight is a very real thing. Now if an IRL rom com moment has eluded you thus far in your life, you may cry. But it'll still be happy tears. Because two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo's heartening narration of the moment he met the love of his life — and now husband of 20 years — will definitely put the stars in your sky, just as recounting it still does for the actor. You need to hear Colman Domingo narrating the story of how he met his husband

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last year, Colman jumped into the very detailed story of how a brief moment on a random Sunday at the supermarket turned his life around forever. Colman and Raul met back in 2005 and in a matter of a few days knew that this one, would last forever.

Colman narrated, "You're in Berkeley, California, in 2005 and you're minding your business going into a Walgreens which is like a Boots here. I'm just going there in Berkeley to get a mask for the night, you know a facial mask. So I'm walking in and I see someone walking out, has beautiful hair down to here (points to shoulders), lip piercing, beautiful. I see this guy, and we look at each other and I'm like, 'Oh My God' and I'm on the phone and I come outside and we look at each other and he's talking to this young woman and she seems to be angry about something...and he keeps looking at me...And I'm like 'what's going on'?". Hooked? So are we!

He continued, "And so I'm like 'let me get off the phone, I'm gonna get off the phone'. I get off the phone, they walk off down the street but he keeps looking back...and I wave but he just keeps going. And then I'm just dumbfounded and I end up in a Blockbuster across the street and I don't even know what I'm doing. But I decided to look at my watch and it was 8:03. And I came back outside and I thought 'is he here?' and I thought well maybe I'll come back next Sunday and he'll be here. I'm that kind of hopeless romantic".

The only slow burn bit of this up ahead, Colman went onto enthrall the audience with the magical way they found each other again — "So anyway, cut to three days later...I was just scanning Craigslist. So I thought maybe I'll place one of the missed connection ads, I wonder if they work, cause I would read them on the subway. I go to page 2 of them as I'm reading and I see 'saw you outside of Walgreens, Berkeley'. He placed an ad for me 2 hours before. I jumped up, I was like 'are you kidding me? that's me'. He described me with my faux hawk, it was 2005. And I was like get out of here".

Now for the final bit: "So we met up 3 days later, we had our first date, I was trying to be a good boy and go home. He said 'can you stay over?'. I said, 'sure but let's just cuddle'. We cuddled. I thought he was asleep, 4 'o' clock in the morning. I couldn't sleep and I said, 'I think I love you and you're about to change my life'."

Colman and Raul said yes to forever back in 2014. Now 20 years on, their red carpet appearances are more than enough proof of 'when you know, you know'.

Tissues anyone?