Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour cross paths at Milan Fashion Week 2025, share sweet moment | Watch Video

Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour recently shared a rare public moment, and fans are already buzzing online. The meeting came as Wintour had stepped back from her role as Vogue’s top editor, giving her a bit more breathing room. The encounter came as both attended the Milan Fashion Week 2025. Both of them exchanged smiles and pleasantries in front of the cameras. Meryl Streep arrive at the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2026 collection show during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)

Wintour asked Streep, “How are you?” as the two exchanged a warm hug, ”I can’t believe you flew from New York to Milan," the 75-year-old added, as per US Weekly. The Mamma Mia! actor said, "This is my first fashion show. Not kidding. My first.”

Watch it here:

At their recent meeting, the atmosphere was light and joyful. Fans immediately flooded social media with comments, speculating about the historic pairing. One wrote, “I am watching this on loop! Crazzyy.”

Another said, “Two legends in one frame - perfection!”

A few more joined in, calling it “iconic energy” and “We need a photo from every angle, please!” A user wrote, “Never knew parallel universe could work this way.”

What is the link between Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour?

Dame Anna Wintour has dominated the fashion world for decades. She is a British and American media executive who has served as editor-in-chief of Vogue from 1988 to 2025.

The link between them is hard to ignore: The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 film based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel. In the film, Meryl Streep plays Miranda Priestly. The iconic character of an exacting editor is widely assumed to be modeled on Wintour herself.

Streep’s performance turned Priestly into the ultimate symbol of the intimidating boss, and it earned her an Oscar nomination. Even today, Miranda Priestly remains shorthand for power, poise, and fear in equal measure.

Also Read: Anna Wintour stepping down as Vogue editor-in-chief: All on her family, career and net worth

What does Wintour think of The Devil Wears Prada?

Wintour has historically been private about the parallels, but she opened up during a recent New Yorker Radio Hour podcast with David Remnick. “I went to the premiere wearing Prada, completely having no idea what the film was going to be about,” she joked. “First of all it was Meryl Streep, which, fantastic. And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable. It was very funny," she added.

Wintour also explained that while the fashion industry had worried the film might paint her negatively, she appreciated its humor and wit. “In the end it had a lot of humor to it, it had a lot of wit, it had Meryl Streep… They were all amazing. And in the end, I thought it was a fair shot,” Wintour said.

According to CNN, Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all returning for the upcoming sequel of The Devil Wears Prada, which began filming in June.

Also Read: Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep among 400 celebrities to sign letter condemning Jimmy Kimmel suspension: ‘Dark moment’

FAQs

Why is Meryl Streep meeting Anna Wintour notable?

Streep’s Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada was inspired by Wintour.

What did Wintour say about the film?

She found it funny, witty, and a fair portrayal.

Who returns for the sequel?

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

When did the sequel start filming?

Filming began in June.