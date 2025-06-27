Anna Wintour stepping down as Vogue editor-in-chief: All on her family, career and net worth

Anna Wintour is stepping down as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue after 37 years in the role. The renowned magazine’s publisher, Condé Nast, confirmed to CNN that the 75-year-old is seeking a replacement. She broke the news to the company's staffers on Thursday. File photo of Anna Wintour(AFP)

Although the media executive is stepping down as the editor-in-chief, she is not leaving Condé Nast and is instead scaling back her duties. Wintour will now be serving as the publisher’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director. The new role replacing her at the fashion magazine has been titled head of editorial content.

Anna Wintour's decades-long Vogue career

The 75-year-old kicked off her career with the fashion magazine in 1988 and took over the reins from former editor-in-chief Grace Mirabella. Immediately after taking over, she started reshaping the publication, transforming it into a powerhouse and setting new trends and designs in the fashion market.

Her first cover, published in November 1988, featured Israeli model Michaela Bercu flaunting a $50 pair of jeans accompanied by a $10,000 Christian Lacroix sweater. Interestingly, this was the first time denim appeared on the cover of Vogue, according to People magazine.

In 1992, she ended yet another century-old tradition at Vogue by featuring a man on the magazine's cover. This time, she showed Richard Gere and his then-wife, Cindy Crawford, per CNN.

Wintour made several other editorial decisions that included moving away from controlled studio headshots and introducing casual, outdoor, upper-body shots.

Her reputation as an influential figure in the fashion industry was thought to have inspired the famous character of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, a book written by her former assistant, Lauren Weisberger.

It was later adapted into an eponymous film featuring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. In 2020, she was named Condé Nast’s chief content officer and was overseeing all of its titles worldwide, such as Vanity Fair, Wired, GQ and Architectural Digest, among others.

What is Anna Wintour's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wintour has a net worth of $50 million. She was reportedly getting an annual salary of $4 million as the editor-in-chief of Vogue. Besides this, she also co-chairs the annual Met Gala, which is regarded as fashion's biggest night.

All on Anna Wintour's family

Anna Wintour is mother to two children: son Charles and daughter Bee Shaffer, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Shaffer.

