Anna Wintour net worth: Here's how much Vogue's editor-in-chief made before stepping down

Anna Wintour, the iconic editor-in-chief of American Vogue, is stepping down after 37 years at the helm. The Daily Front Row, WWD and Business of Fashion confirmed that the 75-year-old made the big announcement in a staff meeting on Wednesday. Wintour will, however, stay on as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and global editorial director at Vogue. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour is stepping down after 37 years at the position(AFP)

Her first cover (the November 1988 issue), featured model Michaela Bercu in a $50 pair of jeans. The Israeli actor also had a $10,000 Christian Lacroix sweater on. “It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue’s covers back then, with tons of makeup and major jewelry. This one broke all the rules,” Wintour told Vogue in 2012.

“Afterwards, in the way that these things can happen, people applied all sorts of interpretations: It was about mixing high and low, Michaela was pregnant, it was a religious statement. But none of these things was true. I had just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change. And you can’t ask for more from a cover image than that.”

Anna Wintour's Net Worth and Salary

Anna Wintour’s net worth is estimated at $50 million as of latest estimates, Celebrity Networth notes. While the data is not official, the website adds that her annual salary as Vogue’s editor-in-chief was $4 million, supplemented by her roles as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer (since 2020) and artistic director (since 2013).

The Devil Wears Prada Connection

It has long been reported that Wintour’s formidable persona inspired Miranda Priestly in Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel The Devil Wears Prada, written by her former assistant, and the 2006 film starring Meryl Streep.

Weisberger, hired by Wintour in 1999, drew on her experiences, though she denied a direct portrayal. Wintour famously attended the film’s 2006 premiere in Prada, with her daughter Bee noting it “really got” her.

In 2024, Wintour told the BBC it’s up to others to decide similarities with Priestly, downplaying her “icy” reputation.