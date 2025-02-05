Want to land the job of your dreams? Anna Wintour reveals how to dress for it!

First impressions may not after all be last impressions — we'd like to give the world more credit in having evolved from this saying. But fortunately or otherwise, for a job interview, this very much may be the case. The stakes run even higher if you're interviewing for your dream job. While there is nothing that can quite replace the presence (or lack) of skills, what does play a significant role in shaping the final decision is how you dress for the big exchange. And when it comes to the facets of personal style and taste, who better to look to for direction than Anna Wintour, an institution in herself. Anna Wintour(Photo: X)

In an undated interview clip that has resurfaced, Anna can be seen casually expanding on the importance of dressing for oneself, on an everyday basis yes, but especially for when painting a picture of first impressions.

She says, "So interesting to me how people dress when they come in for interviews. Sometimes you feel they're wearing clothes that they just bought that morning or maybe the night before and not something that in anyway suits their personality and who they are and I think what everybody should remember whether they're interviewing at Vogue or indeed anywhere that we're not hiring your wardrobe. Your wardrobe is not going to be doing the job for you. It's who you are. I'll always remember a young man who came in, in a dress and a handbag and I gave him the job on the spot. You have to dress for yourself and it's the same for any job you might be going for. I think it doesn't do yourself a service to fake it".

This is what we call, advice from the horse's mouth. So before you go super basic or above and beyond in picking the fit for your next job interview, do stop for a moment to think about how you can balance the two extremes with a personal touch of your own.