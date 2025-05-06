Celebrities who broke Anna Wintour's ‘no phones’ rule at 2025 Met Gala

Anna Wintour famously has a set of rules for the Met Gala. But on Monday, a host of celebrities broke the Vogue editor-in-chief's strict no-phones, no-photography and no-social media rules. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey were among those who risked getting banned from future invite lists by taking selfies and posting them online while still inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Megan Thee Stallion and Angel Reese attend the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Celebrities who broke the ‘no-phones’ rule at 2025 Met Gala

The rules for the Met Gala clearly state that “guests must abide by a no-phone (and, therefore, no social media) policy once they’ve entered the museum,” according to Vogue. While the magazine has not revealed the consequences for celebrities breaking the strict rule, it is rumoured they could risk getting banned from the glamorous event in the future.

But it appears the WAP hitmaker had no fears as she shared a video of herself inside the venue, alongside rapper Doechii and WNBA superstar Angel Reese. “Hottie Cam in thee MET GALA,” the 30-year-old captioned the Instagram post. The star-studded clip shows the trio trying a variety of appetisers and discussing how they tasted. Tracee Ellis Ross, Doja Cat and Sha’Carri Richardson also made cameos in Megan's video.

In another video, which has since gone viral on X, Megan admits, “We're not supposed to have our phone.” “I snuck the phone inside,” she added. Several other celebrities, including Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Serena Williams, Michael Kors, Ciara, and Tessa Thompson, also made appearances. Elsewhere, Tyla took a selfie with Shakira and shared it on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Questlove took a quick selfie with Met Gala 2025 co-chairs Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo inside the bathroom, according to Page Six. They were also joined by Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Erivo, Tramell Tillman, Quinta Brunson, and Sarah Snook for the photo. Bailey also whipped out her phone at the venue to take a group selfie with Sydney Sweeney and Blackpink singer Lisa.