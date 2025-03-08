Rapper DDG blasts Halle Bailey in livestream for not letting him see their child Halo

Rapper DDG, during a livestream, slammed his former partner, singer Halle Bailey, for not allowing him to visit their son Halo, and even claimed that the child's nanny had been allowed to spend more time with him. Rapper DDG has complained that his former partner Halle Bailey has not allowed him to see their son(Ryan Sun/AP)

In a Twitch livestream on Friday night, the rapper aired out his frustrations to his viewers and said, “Every day I don't see my son I am going to number it. Let's see, I know she will let me son then…this is the only way. I have not been able to see my son behind closed doors.”

The rapper also touched upon his split with Halle Bailey, a popular singer and actress known for work in the live action movie ‘Little Mermaid’.

He said that the former couple were no longer on good terms and said, “I don't care who she is talking to, who she is with, who she is filming movies with. I just care about my son. She knows this makes me frustrated, she knows this is the only way to get under my skin because I don't care what she does.”

The rapper also claimed that their child's nanny sees him more than he does and that he was simply a father asking to see his son.

The former couple have had issues with their co-parenting arrangement previously as well following their split. In November 2024, Halley Bailey hit out at DDG over his decision to bring their son Halo on a livestream with another internet personality Kai Cenat.

She said, "Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn’t told or notified. I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people." Bailey then made an allusion to DDG's lack of communication.

The singer added, “I am his mother and protector. And saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town.”