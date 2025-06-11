The Devil Wears Prada 2: Everything we know about the sequel so far

The Devil Wears Prada, first released in 2006, has achieved cult status with fans all over the world. So when Disney announced that a sequel to the comedy drama was in the works after 18 years, fans were expectedly ecstatic. Will the sequel see the return of Meryl Streep as Runway editor Miranda Priestly? Will Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway also return? Read ahead to know everything we know so far about the sequel. (Also read: Kate Hudson regrets not making time to feature in Meryl Streep's The Devil Wears Prada: 'That was a bad call') Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are set to return in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

Cast

The sequel will mark the return of the original cast, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, along with director David Frankel and producer Wendy Finerman, reported Entertainment Weekly. Aline Brosh McKenna will also be working on the screenplay of the film.

Stanley Tucci had expressed his happiness at the possibility of the movie's sequel. "If it does happen, I can only say that I'll be happy. I've made many movies, I've probably made close to 100 movies, and I don't even know how many television episodes, but that experience was one of the greatest experiences I've ever had," he said to People.

Plot

According to EOnline, the sequel will revolve around Miranda, who is now having to deal with the decline of print journalism, and come up with a plan to save her magazine publishing business. The only person who can help in this scenario is her former assistant is Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt). Emily is now working as an executive at a luxury fashion group.

In The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Meryl Streep played Miranda Priestly, who was an exacting boss.

McKenna told Entertainment Weekly, “Magazines and publishing have changed so much,” she said. “This is a period of time where [Andy] took a physical book to someone's house every day so she could leaf through it. Maybe they still do that, but I doubt it. It had its moment!”

Release date

Disney has officially set a May 1, 2026, date for the release of its sequel, reported Variety.

The original film was based on author Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel about a young woman's nightmarish experience working at a fashion magazine. Meryl starred as Miranda Priestly, the all-powerful editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine. The film was huge commercial success, earning earned $326.7 million worldwide. The film also got Meryl a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy, and an Oscar nomination.