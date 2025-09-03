Chloe Malle becomes new Vogue editor: Age, husband, parents and all about Anna Wintour’s successor

Days after news that Anna Wintour was stepping back as editor of American Vogue in July, 39-year-old journalist and Vogue staffer Chloe Malle has been named as head of editorial content at the American fashion magazine. Malle, who currently serves as editor of Vogue.com, will be stepping up as the head of editorial content for Vogue US, the magazine has announced. Chloe Malle: Age, husband, parents and all about Anna Wintour’s successor (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

Besides managing the website’s editorial direction in her former role, Malle also started co-hosting the magazine’s podcast – The Run-Through with Vogue – in 2022, alongside Chioma Nnadi, head of editorial content for British Vogue.

Malle’s bio on Vogue reads, “She has worked at Vogue since 2011, first as an editor in the features department then as a Contributing Editor. In addition to Vogue she has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest and Town & Country. At Vogue she edited the Flash section covering weddings, homes, parties and travel, the Met Gala special issues and a number of Vogue books including Vogue Weddings: Brides, Dresses, Designers and Vogue Living: Country, City, Coast. She has two small children and one large dog and can rank the best croissants in the five boroughs.”

Chloe Malle – daughter of two famous parents

Malle, born in New York City on November 8, 1985, is the daughter of two famous people – American actor Candice Bergen and late French film director Louis Malle. No verified information on Malle’s net worth is publicly available at this time. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Bergen has a net worth of $50 million.

Chloe Malle’s husband

Malle is married to Graham Albert, who works in the finance industry. They tied the knot in France in 2015. The pair share two children.

Vogue shared a series of photos from Malle and Albert’s wedding, with the captions being penned by Malle herself. She wrote of her wedding dress, “It was the first look from Oscar de la Renta’s last bridal collection and I just fell in love with it and knew it was the perfect thing for my wedding in Le Coual. I loved that it was unlined cotton, so simple but so lovely and delicate. I had a whole army of espadrilles I was planning to wear: white Valentino lace, satin pink Christian Louboutin—but the week before I left for France I found my mother’s wedding day ballet slippers and so I made a last-minute decision to wear those.”