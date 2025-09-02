Who is Chloe Malle? All on Anna Wintour's replacement at American Vogue

Chloe Malle will become the top editor at American Vogue after Anna Wintour stepped aside. The 39-year-old has worked at the magazine for 14 years, rising through the ranks from social editor to the helm of Vogue.com and hosting the podcast The Run Through. Everything you need to know about Chloe Malle.(Instagram/chloemalle)

Malle’s appointment marks a turning point for one of fashion’s most iconic publications. Anna, the British-born editor-in-chief, announced in June that she would step down after 37 years in charge. She will, however, retain senior roles at Condé Nast, Vogue’s publisher.

In a statement, Malle said she had worked across every platform during her time at Vogue. “Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I'm excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue,” she said. Wintour praised her protégé, noting that Malle balances Vogue’s long history with its future “on the front lines of the new.”

“I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we've never been before,” Dame Anna added in the official statement.

Early career and rise at Vogue

Malle, the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and French filmmaker Louis Malle, split her childhood between Paris and Los Angeles until her father died when she was 10. She first worked at the New York Observer covering real estate before freelancing her way into Vogue, starting full-time as social editor in 2011 at 25.

She has recalled attending her interview in what she called a “boring” outfit, hesitant because fashion was not her main interest. “I wanted to be a writer more than an editor, but I was so seduced by the Vogue machine that I couldn't resist,” she said in 2013, BBC reported.

Over the years, Malle has overseen major projects, including a Vogue photoshoot with Naomi Biden for her 2022 White House wedding and an interview with Lauren Sanchez ahead of her wedding to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Politics and working alongside Wintour

Like Wintour, Malle hasn’t shied away from political activism. She has supported Democratic causes publicly, marched in the Women’s March in 2017, and voiced disappointment over Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024 on her podcast, speaking with Jack Schlossberg about coping with political setbacks, as per BBC.

The exact timeline for Malle officially taking over is unclear. Wintour, 75, will remain in her office and maintain her pottery collection. She will continue as Condé Nast’s chief content officer, overseeing Vogue and other titles, including GQ, Wired, and Tatler.

Malle acknowledged the balancing act of working alongside Wintour. “I know that some people who were interested in this job were sort of daunted by the idea of Anna being down the hall,” she told the New York Times. “I'm very happy she's down the hall with her Clarice Cliff pottery,” BBC reports.

