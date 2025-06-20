‘She is the real deal’: Internet reacts as Sharon Stone, 67, dares to bare in a see-through top for magazine shoot

Sharon Stone, 67, left the internet stunned with her latest photoshoot. In the new cover for Vogue Adria, the Hollywood star sizzled in a sexy and bold photoshoot in a see-through top, with a number of men trying to reach for her. The dramatic new pictures set the internet talking about the ageless beauty of the star, who has been in the industry for more than three decades. (Also read: Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon giggle on date night at F1 premiere in New York. See pics) FILE - Sharon Stone stunned in a see-through outfit for a new photoshoot. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Sharon's new photoshoot

In one of the pictures, Sharon wore a sheer dress as she struck a sultry pose as she sat on the shoulder of a male model. Several other men reached for her in the picture. In another picture, she was seen sitting on a chair, smiling, as multiple men sat around her. The actor wore a jacket and a pair of jeans in the picture.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the dazzling shots, a fan commented: “She is the real deal there!!!! Bright and gorgeous.” Another fan wrote, “This woman can never not look hot!” “A total queen!” read a comment. A second fan agreed and said, “Legend. She has been the coolest to do it for years!”

During the interview, Sharon opened up about pay disparity in Hollywood and if at all, she has seen any change in the industry. She said, "It’s much better today. Many have changed the way they work, and many of those ‘old studio people’ are gone. The industry is changing, but not completely. As for directing, I wanted to do it once but never got the chance. Very explicitly — ‘great presentation, but a woman can’t direct.’ End of story. But I’ve always believed that when some doors don’t open, there’s usually a reason. I don’t think I would have achieved as much in humanitarian work if those doors had opened.”

In the last few years, Sharon has advocated for cancer research and diagnosis. The actor had also opened up about her experiences with a breast tumour and a uterine fibroid, which were initially misdiagnosed.

The actor will be seen next in the third season of the hit HBO show Euphoria, starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.