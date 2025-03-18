Sharon Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow join the roast as content creator calls out men for body-shaming Selena Gomez

In 2023, Selena Gomez faced criticism for her weight gain. The singer-actor later clarified that her medication for the autoimmune condition lupus was the cause. Recently, the author and content creator Tova Leigh took to Instagram to defend the singer against trolls who fat-shamed her, and actors Sharon Stone and Gwyneth Paltrow joined in support. Sharon Stone and Gwyneth Paltrow react to content creator's video slamming trolls for fat-shaming Selena Gomez.

Gwymeth Paltrow and Sharon Stone defend Selena Gomez against trolls

Recently, a video comparing Selena's recent looks with 2015 saw trolls body-shaming the singer. Tova shared a video on Instagram highlighting the faces of men who had fat-shamed Selena for her weight gain. The video featured before-and-after pictures of Selena, along with screenshots of harsh comments and display pictures of those who posted them. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Men responding to Selena Gomez… The nerve of some of these guys! Letting their own profile pictures speak for themselves. #nameandshame inspo @hessomid."

Among those supporting Selena and criticising the men for their rude comments was American actor Sharon Stone. Sharon responded to the reel with a sarcastic comment, "(clapping and laughing emoji) men; you’re so attractive." Gwyneth Paltrow added fire emojis in the comments section.

Selena Gomez on body image and social media

Selena has previously spoken about how criticism of her weight gain affected her. She said, "It depends on the month, to be honest. I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. It got to me big time. That really messed me up for a bit." She admitted that the constant attacks led her to abandon social media.

Even after returning, she avoided looking at her timeline, stating, “I’m very happy with living my life and being present. I’ll post a photo and walk away; for me, that’s it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don’t need to see it. I participated, I felt wonderful, and that’s the extent of it. I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say,” as reported by E! News.

Selena Gomez’s recent appearances and achievements

Selena Gomez recently wowed everyone with her stunning look at the SAG Awards. The singer and actor dazzled in a custom navy Celine dress with bold red lips. Her short, dark bob also reminded fans of Snow White’s iconic hairstyle.

Selena was last seen in the film Emilia Pérez, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture. She also won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her role in Only Murders in the Building.