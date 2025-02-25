Selena Gomez's amazing transformation between SAG awards 2024 and 2025 wows fans: ‘Beautiful in both’

Actor-singer-beauty mogul Selena Gomez had the perfect night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. Not only did she collect the Best Ensemble award with her team of Only Murders in the Building, she also wowed everyone with her stunning look. Selena Gomez looked leaner but just as pretty during both the awards shows.

What changes in a year

Selena dazzled in a custom navy Celine dress with bold red lips. The dress draped perfectly around her body, leaving her shoulders exposed. Her beautiful short dark bob also reminded us of Snow White's hair.

Soon after pictures and videos of her from the red carpet surfaced online, fans realised how different she looks from her 2024 look for the SAG awards. Last year, she wore a white, shimmery white Versace bridal gown and long hair. She also had to face some rude comments for putting on a little weight, quite different from her much leaner, latest look.

Fans of the actor thought she looked great in both. “She is beautiful in both states. A woman is not her weight. Stop evaluating us as a commodity,” read a comment. “She is always gorgeous,” wrote another. A few preferred her 2024 look too. “She so pretty with chubby cheeks,” read a comment. “Gorgeous in both looks,” red another.

A big win for Only Murders

Sunday night marks a monumental moment for OMITB cast, as it is their first-ever win in four seasons. Selena took to Instagram and expressed her heartfelt gratitude in an emotional post.

"After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!! Steve, Marty, you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show," she wrote, acknowledging the contributions of her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The actress also gave special thanks to the show's creators and crew, including John Hoffman, Jess Rosenthal, and Dan Fogelman, for making the show the success it is.

"Last night was one I will never ever forget. Thank you @hulu and @sagawards for this unreal moment that I will cherish with my Only Murders family!" she added, sharing a carousel of celebratory photos from the event.

During the awards ceremony, Selena was caught off guard when 'Only Murders in the Building' was announced as the winner.