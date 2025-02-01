Various celebs defend Selena Gomez over immigration video, including Sharon Stone and Flavor Flav, ‘Always so brave’

Various celebrities have expressed their support for Selena Gomez after she was criticised for blasting Donald Trump’s immigration policies. In a since-deleted Instagram clip, Gomez was seen sobbing as she said, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” Various celebs defend Selena Gomez over immigration video (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)(REUTERS)

Many slammed Gomez, with border czar Tom Homan denying the alleged attacks Gomez referred to, and saying the president’s administration has “no apologies” for the ICE raids targeting illegal migrants in the US. He also clarified that Immigration Customs and Enforcement is only targeting illegal migrants with prior criminal history.

‘Thank you for your care’

However, despite the backlash, some stars have backed Gomez after her video went viral. Hip-hop icon Flavor Flav wrote on X, “Team Selena Gomez. Again. That woman is always so brave to share her truth,,, and so many are quick to bully her.”

Actress Sharon Stone commented on Gomez's video, saying, “Oh baby. Thank you for your care, empathy in a cruel world is tough. Take care.”

Fox News anchor Geraldo Rivera addressed the debate, backing Gomez. "Selena Gomez should be commended for her compassion and sincerity. People attacking her on social media should be ashamed. You can disagree without being disagreeable. We need comprehensive immigration reform. We can't arrest our way out of our immigration crisis. Bravo Selena," he wrote on X.

Comedian Russell Brand came out in support of Gomez too. "I think@selenagomez is allowed to have an authentic reaction to this subject; it's a personal experience. Navigating how to express yourself on social media can be quite difficult," he wrote.

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon defended Gomez too, saying in a video, “So now we live in a time where Selena Gomez, even though she is you know a wealthy, she can't have an opinion? She can't post online, how she feels about deportations and immigration without being made fun of by the far right? Or the MAGA folks?"

"What is going on here? This is not what America is about. This is not patriotic. She deserves to be able to have her own opinion and just like everybody else, just like you folks who are criticizing her she can state her feelings online on social media, just like you are," he added.