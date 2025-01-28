‘Oh Mr. Parker’; Selena Gomez deletes tearful video, claps back at US Senate candidate for calls to ‘deport’ her

Selena Gomez mockingly praised a Senate candidate for the “laugh and the threat” following his calls for her to be “deported” amidst President Donald Trump's mass deportation plans. Selena Gomez should be deported, stated U.S. Senate candidate Sam Parker after she posted her now-deleted emotional video about Mexico deportations.

US Senate candidate Sam Parker's statement came after Gomez expressed sympathy for Mexican migrants in an emotional video, which she deleted from her Instagram handle in the wake of backlash it received from Republicans and MAGA supporters.

In response to her tearful video, Parker wrote: “Deport Selena Gomez.”

“Selena Gomez chose illegals over Americans because she is the third-generation descendent of Mexican illegals who were granted citizenship in the 1987 Amnesty,” he wrote on a different account, which he then shared on his professional profile.

“She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g'parents. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?” Parker added.

Gomez, who was born in the US, is an American citizen. Her grandparents left Mexico in search of a better life.

Parker and Gomez hit out at each other

Parker's reaction immediately drew a sharp reaction from Gomez as she wrote: “Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

Parker shared her comment and wrote: “Inject their tears into my VEINS,” clearly enjoying the attention he garnered from Gomez's fans.

“I dragged Selena Gomez pretty hard today.”

Also Read: Natalie Portman and Selena Gomez top the list to play Britney Spears in her biopic but fans aren't convinced — ‘yikes!’

Speaking out against Trump's plans to deport illegal immigrants, Gomez in her initial video stated: “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise.”

She captioned her video as “I'm sorry [Mexican flag emoji].”

Trump's border czar Tom Homan, who is leading the immigration reform, responded harshly to Gomez's video outburst.

“If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law,” he stated during an interview to Fox News. “We're going to do this operation without apology.”

Homan reaffirmed that the Trump administration is attempting to remove illegal aliens with criminal records and disputed that minors are being singled out.