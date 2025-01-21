From Taylor Swift to Sydney Sweeney and Selena Gomez: Jeet Adani’s wedding set to take global spotlight

Jeet Adani, son of Gautam Adani, one of India’s wealthiest businessmen, is set to tie the knot sometime later this year. While official details remain under wraps, reports have sparked widespread speculation about the grandeur and exclusivity of the wedding. Several global supertars are expected to attend Jeet Adani's wedding

Taylor Swift, one of the world’s most popular pop stars, is rumoured to perform at the event in a private gig. If true, this would mark her maiden performance in India, making the wedding a truly historic occasion. The possibility of Swift’s presence has created immense buzz, as her global fanbase eagerly anticipates her visit to the country.

The rest of the names in the entertainment lineup is equally captivating. Rumours suggest that global music icons, including Honey Singh and Travis Scott, will also perform at the wedding, promising a celebration filled with world-class entertainment.

Sources also suggest that the wedding will also see other international stars, including models Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, actor-singer Selena Gomez, and actor Sydney Sweeney, adding immense glamour to the occasion. The presence of these high-profile guests could make Jeet's wedding one of the most talked-about events of the year.

The celebrations are expected to feature an international culinary experience, with chefs from 58 different countries reportedly preparing a lavish spread of dishes. Adding to the extravagance, reports indicate that over 1,000 luxury cars have been arranged to transport guests, ensuring a seamless and luxurious journey for all attendees.

Jeet became a part of the Adani Group in 2019 after completing his studies at the University of Pennsylvania – School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He began his career in the Group CFO’s office, focusing on strategic finance, capital markets, and risk and governance policy. Additionally, he is also leading the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs.

His engagement to Diva Jaimin Shah took place on March 12 in 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The event was attended by close family and friends. Diva is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah.

With its star-studded guest list, gourmet culinary offerings, and world-class entertainment, Jeet Adani’s wedding is shaping up to be an unforgettable extravaganza.