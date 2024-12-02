Menu Explore
Border czar Tom Homan backs Trump's homeland security pick Kristi Noem, ‘I think she's…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 02, 2024 06:04 PM IST

“I briefed her on many of my plans and my thoughts,” Homan said of his recent discussion with Noem

Tom Homan has nothing but praise for Kristi Noem. The border czar recently met with the South Dakota governor at Mar-a-Lago to discuss strategies for tackling the migrant crisis. Following their meeting, the former police officer is “very confident” that Donald Trump's pick for Homeland Security secretary will do a “great job.”

Tom Homan, Donald Trump's 'border czar' thinks Kristi Noem is a 'great pick' for secretary of Department of Homeland Security

Border czar praises Trump's DHS pick Kristi Noem

“I briefed her on many of my plans and my thoughts,” Homan said of his recent discussion with Noem in an interview with the New York Post. While he did not reveal what exactly they spoke about, he explained that “she [Noem] understands” the country's border crisis and migrant issues.

Homan went on to say that the 53-year-old “asked very, very detailed questions,” adding, “so she understands it.” “She has a few ideas of her own I think will add to what we’re trying to do. So I think she’s a fast learner and she’s engaged 100%, I think she’s a great pick,” the immigration official continued.

Last month, the president-elect tapped Noem to serve as the secretary of Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “Kristi has been very strong on Border Security. She was the first Governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times,” Trump said in a statement announcing his decision.

“She will work closely with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan to secure the Border, and will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries,” Trump added. While Noem said that she looks “forward to working with Border Czar Tom Homan to make America SAFE again.”

