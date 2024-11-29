Beware of scams: FBI issues warning to shoppers amid Black Friday sales

With the holiday season upon us, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning for shoppers. Millions across the US are hitting add-to-cart amid Black Friday sales, and while slashed prices can be tempting, it is important to beware of scammers. “Don't become a scammer’s next victim,” the law enforcement agency said. The FBI has issued a warning to online shoppers amid Black Friday sales(Representational Image)

FBI issues warning about scammers amid Black Friday sales

In its statement, the FBI advised online shoppers to protect themselves from scammers who may try to “rob you of hard-earned money, personal information, and, at the very least, a festive mood.” The agency cautioned that the common scams that both buyers and sellers should be watchful of while online shopping are:

Non-delivery scams - Goods not delivered after payment. Non-payment scams - Payment not received for goods delivered. Auction fraud - Goods purchased misrepresented on the auction site. Gift card fraud - Seller asks to pay with a pre-paid card.

Last year, non-payment and non-delivery scams cost people more than $309 million, according to a 2023 Internet Crime Complaint Center report. Meanwhile, credit card fraud accounted for another $173 million in losses. In the wake of these growing scams, the FBI listed several ways to ensure a safe shopping experience during the holiday season. Below are some of the key points to keep in mind:

Don't click on any suspicious links or email attachments. This also applies to links that may appear on websites or social media accounts. If you suspect a link, email attachment, or website is malicious, refrain from clicking on them, as they may lead you to a phishing scam. Additionally, be wary of someone who asks you for personal details like password, social security number, or bank account number.

You should always know who you are buying from or selling to. The agency stresses the importance of checking each website's URL to ensure it is safe and secure to browse. If a seller lacks detailed information on their goods, you should avoid making a purchase at all costs. Likewise, if a buyer fails to provide legitimate payment options, you should refrain from selling your goods. The FBI further states that you should never wire money directly to a seller.