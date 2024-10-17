Menu Explore
Kharghar teenager falls victim to 15 lakh QR code phishing scam

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Oct 17, 2024 11:58 AM IST

The teenager, who hails from a builder's family, was searching for accommodation near his college to avoid daily commutes from Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: A 19-year-old from Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, has become the latest victim of a QR code phishing scam, losing over 15 lakh to a fraudulent website claiming to offer rental apartments.

A 19-year-old from Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, has become the latest victim of a QR code phishing scam.(Representative image)
A 19-year-old from Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, has become the latest victim of a QR code phishing scam.(Representative image)

The teenager, who hails from a builder's family and is pursuing a business management degree at a premier institute in Vile Parle, was searching for accommodation near his college to avoid daily commutes from Navi Mumbai.

According to the statement given to the Kharghar police, the young man found a website through Google that offered assistance in locating rental properties. "He contacted the number provided on the website and met the fraudster. The youth was assured of securing accommodation in the desired location after making an initial payment of 10,000. A QR code was sent to his mobile number," said an officer investigating the case.

The accused, identified as Deepak Chavan, orchestrated multiple transactions under the pretext of failed payments. The total sum transferred by the complainant amounted to 15,84,095.

"The first transaction was claimed to have failed, prompting the victim to repeat the transfer. The second transaction was also reported as unsuccessful, following which the victim was asked to make a combined payment. Similar demands continued, and each time the victim complied, believing the false assurance that the debited amount would be returned if suitable accommodation wasn't found," the police explained.

The scam, which began on September 24, continued until October 13, with the victim repeatedly transferring money to ten different bank accounts. "The funds transferred were his father's savings placed in his name. When the victim realised he had been duped and attempted to recover the money, the accused manipulated him into transferring even more, promising to refund the entire amount," the police added.

A complaint has been registered with the Kharghar police under section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act 2000, which deals with punishment for impersonation, and sections 318(2)(4) and 319(2) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to cheating and carry a punishment of up to three years' imprisonment.

