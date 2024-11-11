Here's what happens to Club Vistara, co-branded credit cards, and CV Points after Air India-Vistara merger

With Vistara ready to take its final flight on November 11, 2024 before it gets merged entirely with Tata-owned Air India from November 12, the attention is now towards what happens to Vistara co-branded credit cards along with the Club Vistara loyalty program and CV Points. A Vistara aircraft prepares to land(AFP)

What happens to Club Vistara?

Club Vistara will get merged with Air India's Flying Returns program, according to a Business Today report.

The Club Vistara ID will remain active only until November 11, 2024. After this, a new Flying Returns ID will be issued. If you have a Flying Returns account and give permission to Air India for transferring your Club Vistara data, your membership details will get migrated seamlessly.

If you don't already have a Flying Returns account, a new one will be generated with the same details as your Club Vistara account.

What happens to CV Points?

CV Points including ones due to expire in September and October 2024, will automatically get converted to Air India Flying Returns points on November 12 at a 1:1 ratio, but with an extended validity period of at least one year from the migration date, regardless of the original date of expiry.

Members will continue to earn Flying Returns Points after the merger, and the current tier status will be maintained for a year from the merger date.

Users will also get access to more than 20 airline partners through the Star Alliance for the redemption of reward points.

What happens to Vistara co-branded credit cards?

Members who have Vistara co-branded cards will have access to the current card program structure and terms and conditions till March 31, 2026.

This is despite the potential for the merger to prolong.

Annual card membership renewals, if applicable, must however, be done by March 31, 2025 in general, though deadlines for specific passengers may vary anytime before that.

Co-branded cardholders will also get additional complimentary ticket vouchers and One Class Upgrade Vouchers from November 12, 2024. This is in addition to the existing card benefits.

Tier status privileges will also continue to be available for a year following the merger.

