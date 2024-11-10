‘Trump positively inclined towards India’: Kumar Mangalam Birla on future investments in US

Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla on Sunday said his business conglomerate is looking to invest further in the United States as President-Elect Donald Trump has been "positively" inclined towards India in the past.



"We are looking forward to investing more in the US. Going by his (Donald Trump's) past record, he is positively inclined towards India and (besides that) he also has a good bond with Narendra Modi," Birla told PTI on the sidelines of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group's scholarships programme in Mumbai.



Aditya Birla Group, considered a strong player in metals and chemicals sector in the US through Novelis and Aditya Birla Chemicals, announced an investment of $50 million in a manufacturing and research and development (R&D) centre in Texas in June. Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla.(Reuters)

How will Trump's second stint in White House be for industry?

Birla said it is too early to comment on how Trump's second term as US president will be for the industry, adding,"Going by the past experience with Trump, it was very positive. He is pro-industry."

The Aditya Birla Group chairperson also said the recycling and rolling plant in Alabama (US), which was announced in May this year, will commence in the next fiscal year. "It is on time. It will be a high-technology, high-precision rolling mill and first kind facility," he said.



Donald Trump, 78, won the presidency for the second time last Wednesday, defeating incumbent vice president and Democrat rival Kamala Harris. On Sunday, Arizona swung red in the final result of the US presidential election, bringing Trump to 312 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, while Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris lagged at 226, AFP quoted US networks.



Trump sealed his sweep of all seven swing states, obtaining Arizona's 11 electoral votes in another flip of a state that voted for Joe Biden in 2020.