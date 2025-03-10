Hailey Bieber ‘never liked’ video dissing Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: ‘This entire story has been fabricated’

Earlier, a TikToker named Courtney claimed that Hailey Bieber had 'liked' her video from last month, in which she criticised singer-actor Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco. However, Hailey's representative has now denied the claims in a conversation with Page Six. Hailey denies liking a shady video about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

Hailey denies liking video dissing Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Speaking about the alleged 'like' on the TikToker's video, Hailey's representative stated, "This never happened. This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalise on an old, tired narrative."

What was in the video?

In the TikTok video posted on 14 February, the content creator criticised Gomez and Blanco’s Interview Magazine cover shoot. She said, "I genuinely can't decide which is worse… Sorry to do this to everyone, but I had to look at these photos, so you do too." Her caption read, "This is the WORST." Later, she made another video claiming that Hailey—model and wife of Justin Bieber, whom Selena previously dated—had liked the post. She added, "Hailey Bieber herself liked my TikTok. Don’t necessarily come for me in the comments, but I was being a little shady to Selena Gomez."

She went on to say, "I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber says, ‘Oh, it’s all love. It’s all good. We have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,’ she’s lying."

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's feud

Selena and Hailey have been pitted against each other for years due to their past and present relationships with Justin Bieber. Addressing the ongoing speculation, Hailey spoke on Bloomberg’s The Circuit in 2023, stating, "This isn't about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. It's about the hateful and harmful narratives that people create, twist, and spread, which can be really dangerous."

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year. While there were reports of them separating, the couple dismissed the rumours by sharing affectionate photos on social media. Selena, on the other hand, got engaged to Benny Blanco in December last year after dating for a year before making it official.