Justin Bieber loses cool over paparazzi's two-word comment post breakfast with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber had an intense run-in with a paparazzo in Los Angeles after the photographer said "Thank you," a comment that clearly rubbed the pop star the wrong way. In a heated moment, the singer confronted the photographer, asking why he was being thanked and expressing that he found it disrespectful. The exchange quickly became tense as Bieber unloaded on the photographer, as reported by TMZ. Justin Bieber confronted a paparazzi in Los Angeles after the photographer thanked him, which upset the singer.(@justinbieber/Instagram)

Justin Bieber gets frustrated with paparazzi

Bieber was making his way back to his SUV along with his wife Hailey after the couple enjoyed their breakfast at Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles. That is where the paps were waiting for the pop singer and clicked some shots of the couple. After clicking their pictures, a photographer thanked the Baby singer which seemingly upset Bieber.

Suddenly frustrated by the comment, asked the photographer why was he thinking of him and told him to just stick to clicking the photos. The reaction was unusual coming from the singer who otherwise appeared more reserved with the media. Justin and Hailey’s public outing also caught the spotlight, especially amidst recent rumours about a possible breakup, as reported by TMZ.

The couple, however, put those speculations to rest as they were seen together, clearly enjoying each other’s company during their day out. Their display of unity seemed to reassure fans that their relationship remains strong despite the swirling rumours.

Justin and Hailey’s divorce rumours

One of the main topics of discussion surrounding Justin recently has been his marriage to Hailey, especially after a wave of divorce rumours left fans worried. A couple of weeks ago, Justin addressed the rumours head-on, denying any involvement in the decision to unfollow his wife on Instagram. The speculation was sparked when fans noticed that the couple had briefly unfollowed each other on the platform, fueling concerns about the state of their relationship.