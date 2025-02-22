Kanye West vows to 'do whatever he can' to save marriage amid divorce rumours

Kanye West is reportedly determined to do "whatever he can" to save his marriage to Bianca Censori, as he doesn't want it to end, according to an insider. Rumours about trouble in the relationship have been circulating in recent weeks, particularly following their controversial naked stunt at the Grammy Awards and West's anti-Semitic remarks on social media this month. However, the couple's representative has denied these claims, stating that the rapper and his model wife are not headed for divorce. Kanye West is reportedly determined to keep his marriage with Bianca Censori intact after recent controversies, including their Grammy appearance. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

West is willing to do the ‘work’ to avoid divorce

According to The Mirror US, a source shared that West has vowed to “put in the work” and told his friends and wife that “he'll do whatever he can to keep it together." The two recently stirred up controversy after their shocking appearance at the Grammys red carpet event where Censori wore a mostly see-through dress. Meanwhile, the rapper appeared in a black T-shirt with matching pants.

This was followed by the rapper’s rant on X where he wrote, “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE,” as he suggested that his wife’s naked stunt was not related to “woke feminism.” He added that Censori is with a billionaire and would not “listen to any of you dumb a** broke b****."

He continued, “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL." He also added that he had "no respect or empathy for any one living." He fumed, "NO ONE LIVING CAN F--- WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR."

West ‘apologised’ to Censori for Grammys stunt

According to The New York Post, a source shared that the Australian model “didn't want to do the Grammys stunt" and "felt like she needed an apology" from the rapper after the incident. The insider added, “She felt objectified, and then it wasn't helped when he posted that he has dominion over her." Following West’s rant, the source told the media outlet that Censori was “p****d, really p****d and “felt very disrespected." However, the source added that West “apologized for the Grammys and she appreciated that."