Sydney Sweeney gives massive update on Euphoria, says Season 3 is more ‘unhinged’: ‘Cassie’s flawed on so many levels'

Actor Sydney Sweeney had a breakthrough with the first season of HBO show Euphoria, where she played Cassie Howard. The second season, released in 2022, marked a shift for her character as she ditched her friends to be in a relationship with Nate. What will season 3 entail for Cassie? Sydney spoke about the show in a new interview with Empire and said that the show gets ‘more unhinged’ moving forward. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney drops new pics in vintage mini dress, skips wearing engagement ring. See pics) Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in Euphoria.

What Sydney said about Euphoria season 3

Speaking about Cassie, Sydney said, “I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear. She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, “Let’s go crazier.” And he’s like, “I’m all in.” And this season is unhinged.”

‘She is hated and she’s loved’

She went on to add how the show and her portrayal of Cassie has changed her public perception. “It definitely changed my life, yeah. I think that with the amount of access, with social media, and how much content gets put out there of Cassie... People do have a hard time separating actors from their characters, and especially someone like Cassie, where she is hated and she’s loved, but she’s definitely a complicated character. And so I think that that could confuse people, for sure. But if they’re hating me for decisions that my character is making, then I’m playing the character correctly,” she added.

Sydney earned an Emmy nomination for her work in Season 2 of Euphoria. Season 3 is currently under production. Euphoria is directed by Sam Levinson and also stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi. The show first premiered in 2019 to wide acclaim, and then returned for the second season in 2022. The second season ended with a climactic school play that brought a showdown.