Who is Chloe Malle's mother Candice Bergen? New Vogue editor’s mom played Anna Wintour role on ‘SATC’

After nearly four decades at Vogue magazine, Anna Wintour has announced that Chloe Malle, the daughter of acclaimed actor Candice Bergen, will take over as head of editorial content. Candice Bergen, right, and her daughter Chloe Malle at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Malle, who currently oversees Vogue’s website and cohosts its podcast The Run-Through, has been chosen to take over as head of editorial content.

“I know that some people who were interested in this job were sort of daunted by the idea of Anna being down the hall, I'm very happy she's down the hall with her Clarice Cliff pottery,” Malle told The New York Times.

“Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue.”

But Chloe Malle’s appointment has also drawn attention to her mother, Candice, a Hollywood icon with her own unique ties to Vogue.

Who is Candice Bergen?

The 79-year-old is best known for her role as the sharp and witty TV journalist Murphy Brown, which won her five Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes.

The Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor starred in Starting Over (for which she received an Oscar nomination), Miss Congeniality, Sweet Home Alabama, Bride Wars, and the popular Book Club movies alongside Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, and Diane Keaton.

Interestingly, Bergen appeared in Sex and the City as Enid Frick, Carrie Bradshaw’s Vogue editor, a character modelled on the real-life presence of Wintour. She reprised the role in the sequel series And Just Like That and even popped up in the 2008 SATC movie. Fun fact: the 2002 episode she appeared in was filmed at Vogue’s former headquarters in Times Square.

The SATC star shares Chloe with her late husband, French filmmaker Louis Malle, to whom she was married from 1980 until his death in 1995.

She then married real estate developer Marshall Rose in 2000, with whom she spent more than two decades until his passing earlier this year.