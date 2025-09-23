Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep among 400 celebrities to sign letter condemning Jimmy Kimmel suspension: ‘Dark moment’

ABC, owned by Disney, announced last week that it would pause Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely. The move came after host Jimmy Kimmel criticized the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement’s reaction to the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. Jimmy Kimmel receives support from several Hollywood stars, including Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep after his show was pulled off air by ABC.(AFP)

Soon after, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr threatened to punish ABC affiliates, even suggesting license revocations. Nexstar, which owns several ABC stations, also said it would not air Kimmel’s show, as per NBC. Donald Trump praised the suspension, calling it “Great News for America.”

ACLU letter and celebrity support

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has released an open letter signed by more than 400 Hollywood stars. The list includes Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Selena Gomez, Joaquin Phoenix, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, among several others.

The letter calls Disney’s action a “dark moment for freedom of speech” and warns of government retaliation against artists and journalists. “We must never accept government threats to our freedom of speech,” it says.

Boycott calls grow louder

Some celebrities are pushing for stronger action. Damon Lindelof, co-creator of Lost, said he would not work with Disney until Kimmel is reinstated. Actress Tatiana Maslany urged fans to cancel their Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscriptions.

Also, boycott campaigns against Disney are gaining significant traction online, with Reddit users pledging to drop streaming services.

A fight bigger than Hollywood

The letter also highlighted how teachers, researchers, and students across the country are facing discipline for their views on Kirk’s death. JD Vance even encouraged people to report those celebrating his assassination to their employers.

Actor Pedro Pascal, star of The Mandalorian, signed the letter and posted on Instagram: “Standing with you @jimmykimmellive. Defend #FreeSpeech. Defend #Democracy.”

Future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! uncertain

The late-night show has been on ABC since 2003 with more than 3,500 episodes. Kimmel has long been a vocal critic of Trump, who has repeatedly called for his cancellation.

For now, the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! remains unclear, but the growing backlash shows the debate is far more than one TV show, and it is about the state of free speech in America.

FAQs

Why was Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspended?

ABC suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after Kimmel’s remarks on the MAGA movement’s reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death, following pressure from the FCC.

Who all signed the letter supporting him?

More than 400 stars, including Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro, and Selena Gomez, backed Kimmel in an ACLU letter.

Are fans and celebrities boycotting Disney?

Yes. Stars like Damon Lindelof and Tatiana Maslany urged boycotts, while many viewers pledged to cancel Disney streaming services in Kimmel’s support.