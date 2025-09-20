Charlie Kirk funeral tickets required — register now for Sunday’s service

Final preparations are underway for the funeral of Charlie Kirk, the 30-year-old conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10. The service is set for Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Charlie Kirk's death has reignited national debate over campus security and gun violence.(X/@SaveAmericaNew)

Tickets and entry rules

The funeral is free to attend, but registration is required. Organizers have directed mourners to sign up through the official event website, fightforcharlie.com, to secure a ticket. Entry will only be granted to those who have pre-registered. Seating will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, making early arrival critical. Gates will open at 8 a.m., and the main program will begin at 11 a.m.

Capacity and overflow venues

State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, can seat up to 63,400 people, expandable to 73,000. In anticipation of higher demand, additional space has been arranged at Desert Diamond Arena, which can hold another 20,000 attendees.

Security and logistics

Because of Kirk’s political profile, strict security measures will be in place. Authorities have not released names of officials or political leaders expected to attend. Attendees are being asked to follow directions from security personnel and to plan ahead for significant delays. Carpooling is encouraged to reduce congestion, and local officials warn that parking lots will fill quickly.

Broadcast and online access

For those unable to travel, the funeral will be shown live on FOX, CBS, and other major outlets. Turning Point USA has confirmed it will stream the service online so supporters across the country and abroad can participate.

Community Impact

The influx of visitors is expected to strain Glendale’s infrastructure. Local hotels, restaurants, and public transport operators have already reported heavy demand tied to the funeral. Extra transit services and emergency teams will be on standby to manage the crowds.

While Kirk’s death has reignited national debate over campus security and gun violence, Sunday’s service will largely focus on honoring his life and legacy.