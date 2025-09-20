Charlie Kirk's Sainthood speculation gains steam after New York Cardinal's St Paul link; ‘he's a hero’

Demands for Charlie Kirk to get sainthood have gained steam online after New York cardinal Timothy Dolan compared him to a ‘modern-day St Paul’. Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while attending an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.(X/@SaveAmericaNew)

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot when attending an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Dolan spoke to Fox and Friends on Friday, where he made the remarks about the slain conservative political commentator.

“He was a missionary, he's an evangelist, he's a hero. He's one I think that knew what Jesus meant when he said the truth will set you free,” Dolan said.

He added, “The difference is the way, the mode, the style that he did it always with respect and not only was that a gracious kind of virtuous thing to do, it's effective.”

Dolan also expressed belief that Kirk's assassination could inspire a renewed interest in faith among young people. “What they're seeing is almost this kind of revival of a sense of value and truth and conviction, almost an elevation of the role of faith back into the public square where our founders intended it to be from the beginning,” he said, adding, “They’re almost saying this overwhelming sense of appreciation for Charlie and the great solidarity that we're sensing is itself an answer to prayers.”

Dolan's remarks have led many online to demand sainthood for Kirk.

Charlie Kirk sainthood demands

A person shared Cardinal Dolan's comments, and said on X “Charlie Kirk deserves Sainthood. He made the miracle of people coming back to God, and is righting the world. Everyone feels it. He was sent by God your holiness”.

“Maybe priests should submit Charlie Kirk to [the Pope] for sainthood,” remarked another.

Yet another said, “I'd love for Cardinal Dolan to ask the Pope for the sainthood of Charlie Kirk. Patron saint of free speech.”

However, there were some detractors. One remarked “Elevating Charlie Kirk to Sainthood by comparing him to St. Paul Is immensely disrespectful.” Another noted, “I don't understand the sudden sainthood…It's odd.”

Meanwhile, Dolan further argued that many who had drifted from God were now recognizing the void in their lives, because Kirk had helped them identify it. “As St. Augustine said, ‘No, it's not something missing. It's someone missing.’ I think that's what Charlie said. He wasn't afraid to talk about the Lord. He wasn't even afraid to say the name of Jesus,” he said.

Condemning his killing as ‘evil’, Dolan continued “The weakest argument is ad hominem. When you begin to attack the person…then you know you've lost it… The compelling nature of a rational argument has faded, so you begin to attack the person. Charlie apparently knew that.”

Can Charlie Kirk become a saint? What rules say

As per the rules, outlined by the Archdiocese of New York, one must first wait for five years after a person's death to even put in a request for canonization, unless the Pope makes an exception.

Then comes the ‘determination’ stage. “The bishop sends a formal report and request to Rome where it is reviewed by the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints. Nine theologians read the material and determine whether there is enough cause to pass it to the entire Congregation. If so, the candidate’s writings and other aspects of his or her life are studied to make sure there is nothing that goes against the teachings and practices of the Church,” the Archdiocese says.

The next stage is ‘Beatification’ which can either happen if the candidate has died a martyr for their faith, or in case of a ‘miracle brought about by the intercession of the saint.’ This has to be verified by the Congregation.

The final step is ‘Canonization’ which needs another miracle, which must have happened due to the person's intercession. At this point, they can be canonized and officially called a saint.