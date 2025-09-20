Tyler Robinson's voice heard for the first time since Charlie Kirk's death; Lance Twiggs' details emerge

Fresh discoveries have come to light regarding Charlie Kirk shooting suspect, Tyler Robinson, and his roommate Lance Twiggs. Kirk, the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University, on September 10. Lance Twiggs' relative reportedly claimed that he and Tyler Robinson were romantically involved. (REUTERS)

Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged with murder in the case. Now, a gaming video where his voice can be heard has been accessed by the Daily Mail. In the video, the Utah native jokingly calls a player a ‘psychopath’ for misspelling his username. The Mail report comes soon after disturbing details about his roommate, Lance Twiggs, came to light.

What to know of Tyler Robinson's video

Robinson was recorded in a now-deleted YouTube video, playing Minecraft with his friends, the Mail reported. He jokingly called a friend a ‘psychopath’ for misspelling his username ‘Craftin’. Notably, this same username has been linked to ‘furry’ pornographic sites.

In the video, which purportedly showed Robinson when he was 17, Kirk's accused shooter could be heard speaking with a slight slur, the Mail added. The video reportedly showed them playing Minecraft and joking around.

Robinson reportedly said on video “Who put a G at the end of my name, what are you, a psychopath?,” before celebrating his leveling up.

What information about Lance Twiggs has come to light

A family member of Twiggs, who spoke to Fox News Digital, said that Robinson's roommate had been forced out of his parents' home at 18 after disputes with his father. “His father thought he wasn’t being respectful and was problematic, so they kicked him out,” the relative told the publication.

“He was using drugs and alcohol, addicted to gaming, and struggling with gender identity. The real reason he was acting out was the substance abuse,” the relative added.

Twiggs had managed to find housing in a townhome in St George, Utah, where he paid rent alongside other college students, who eventually moved out. Robinson moved in last year, with the relative claiming that Twiggs and Robinson were romantically involved.