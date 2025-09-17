Lance Twiggs, the roommate of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson, reportedly described the difficulties he underwent while transitioning from male to female in social media posts. He said he was told he was “possessed by a demon” and was “kicked out of the house,” BBC reported. Lance Twiggs described hardships during transition, was told he was ‘possessed by a demon’ (Lance Twiggs/ TikTok)

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said in an earlier press conference that Robinson was in a “romantic relationship” with his roommate, a “biological male… undergoing a gender transition.” The Daily reported that it found various social media accounts allegedly linked to Twiggs, which mentioned a specific username.

BBC found accounts in this name on Steam, Discord, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and TikTok. According to the outlet, most of the posts shared from these accounts were about gaming and online culture. However, the user also discussed politics on Reddit, and made remarks on forums about transgender people, religion and capitalism. In one of these comments, he opened up about the difficulties during the transition process.

Read More | Tyler Robinson's chilling texts to Lance Twiggs about Charlie Kirk's murder revealed, ‘Hoped to keep this secret till…’

A relative of Twiggs previously told Wisconsin Right Now that he is “not mentally well at all.” Twiggs joked about being mentally ill in social media posts. He even said he was getting targeted adverts for treatment for schizophrenia and other mental health issues on social media.

“I have been getting recommended treatments for schizophrenia, bpd, and a brain tumor recently by my social media advertisements. this meme is perfect, thanks,” he wrote in a post.

The relative also said Twiggs harbored animosity toward conservatives and Christians, and is full of “evil and hatred.” “For at least four years, I haven’t talked to him,” the relative added. “I did not want him around my personal family. He’s not a healthy person.”

Tyler Robinson’s confession to Lance Twiggs

Robinson admitted to killing Kirk in a shocking text exchange with Lance. According to an indictment, Twiggs found a note from Robinson which read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Read More | Tulsi Gabbard holds back tears as she honors Charlie Kirk, ‘The time that we have in this world is temporary’ | Video

Twiggs texted Robinson after finding the note, asking him if it was a “joke.” “I am still ok my love, but am stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you,” Robinson allegedly wrote back.

Robinson was charged on September 16 with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice (weapon), obstruction of justice (clothing), witness tampering (texts), witness tampering (silence), and violent offence in presence of a child.