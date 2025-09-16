Tyler Robinson 'influenced' by online gaming group? Lance Twiggs' relative makes shocking claim

A relative of 22-year-old Lance Twiggs, the roommate of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson, has revealed that the two of them were "influenced" by a gaming group they were part of. The relative also accused Twiggs of influencing Robinson. Tyler Robinson 'influenced' by online gaming group? (Photo by Utah Governor's Office / AFP)

Twiggs, who was in the process of transitioning from male to female, is believed to have been romantically involved with Robinson. However, Twiggs reportedly helped the FBI arrest Robinson by sharing texts on the gun used in the shooting.

‘They have that group that influences them’

“He hates conservatives and Christians,” Twiggs’ relative said of him. “He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized.”

“I think Tyler got a whole lot worse in the year they have been dating. They are big gamers, and obviously they have that group that influences them as well as others. But my gut tells me [the roommate] did more of the influencing,” the relative told Fox Digital.

Robinson is now being held without bail in a Utah jail on preliminary charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice. Twiggs, on the other hand, has not been accused of any wrongdoing by authorities in connection to Kirk’s death.

A relative of Twiggs previously told Wisconsin Right Now that Twiggs harbored animosity toward conservatives and Christians and is full of “hatred.” “I know the reason I had nothing to do with him is he (Lance Twiggs) is full of evil and hatred,” the family member alleged. “While this is extremely shocking, I was afraid he might hurt someone.”

“For at least four years, I haven’t talked to him,” the relative added. “I did not want him around my personal family. He’s not a healthy person.”

Robinson, 22, allegedly shot Kirk dead on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).