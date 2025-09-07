Kyler Murray injury: Arizona Cardinals gives unexpected health update on quarterback before the Saints game

Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback, was placed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's season opener at the Caesars Superdome against the New Orleans Saints due to an undisclosed ailment. Kyler Murray has been added to the injury report ahead of the Cardinals' season opener against the Saints(Getty Images via AFP)

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Murray will continue to begin for the Cardinals and will not be assigned a game-status.

Jacoby Brissett is the Cardinals' backup quarterback, but it doesn't appear probable that the seasoned player will be called upon to play against the Saints. On Sunday morning, Murray was spotted walking inside the Superdome.

The team also shared a social media video of Murray entering the Superdome and "QB1 clocking in" to boost his confidence in his availability.

Cardinals head coach speaks about team fitness

In a recent interview, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon also offered his thoughts on the team's fitness, stating that all players practiced without missing a single game, indicating that they were well-prepared for today's game.

Murray has reportedly been more active in practice this week, which has increased his confidence.

During the previous season, the No. 1 overall choice of the 2019 NFL Draft accomplished 68.8% of his throws for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 17 games (all starts).

The Cardinals are expected to defeat the Saints by almost a touchdown, but if Murray's illness has a significant effect on his performance, the outcome of the game can be different than expected.

Arizona Cardinals vs the New Orleans Saints

The game is slated to start on CBS at 12 p.m. CT. Fans can use DirecTV's free trial to watch the game online for free. As an alternative, Fubo TV gives new customers a discount for the first month.

The Cardinals finished the previous season with an 8-9 record because they had trouble finding offensive success.

Last season, the Saints finished with a 5-12 record, demonstrating their underwhelming performance.

Spencer Rattler, the Saints' starting quarterback, has to demonstrate a strong game if they want to win today.