Max Verstappen shatters Schumacher's 20-year-old F1 speed record with Italian Grand Prix win

Max Verstappen on Saturday broke Michael Schumacher's long-standing record for the fastest race in Formula 1 history by surging to victory at the Italian Grand Prix, starting from pole position. Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates his victory on the podium after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, in Monza, northern Italy, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Philippe Lopez / AFP)(AFP)

At Monza, the Red Bull driver beat Schumacher's 2003 record of 1 hour, 14 minutes, and 19.838 seconds by completing the 53 laps in 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 24.32 seconds. That race, which took place at Monza as well, had been the sport's speed record for over 20 years.

After his stunning victory, Verstappen stated: “Lap 1 was a bit unlucky but after that we were flying. The car was really enjoyable, I could manage the pace and we pitted at the right time. Just fantastic execution by everyone. Step by step, race by race — but this was for us an unbelievable weekend.”

Verstappen's supremacy at the front was always clear, but McLaren delivered the final drama. After a costly 5.9-second pit break, Lando Norris fell behind teammate and title challenger Oscar Piastri, who had been in second place. After receiving instructions to relinquish the position, Norris was able to regain second place and reduce Piastri's championship advantage to 31 points.

Calling it “unbelievable weekend”, Verstappen wrote on X, “Really proud of the massive effort from everyone@redbullracing💪 Grazie mille!”