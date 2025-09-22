Sarah McLachlan cancels performance at Lilith Fair doc premiere over Jimmy Kimmel suspension: ‘This is disappointing’

Sarah McLachlan cut down her scheduled set at the Los Angeles premiere of Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, saying she would not perform in a stand for free speech. The move followed Disney’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Billboard reported. File photo of Sarah McLachlan(Getty Images via AFP)

“It’s a gift for all of us to see this film, but also I’ve grappled with being here tonight and around what to say about the present situation that we are all faced with, the stark contraction to the many advances we’ve made watching the insidious erosion of women’s rights, of trans and queer rights, the muzzling of free speech,” McLachlan said on stage at the premiere of the documentary

The documentary, airing on Disney-owned Hulu, revisits the groundbreaking all-female festival McLachlan launched in 1997. She stopped short of naming Kimmel, but her words left little doubt about the link.

Planned set turns into statement

Jewel was also expected to play. Instead, both she and McLachlan scrapped their appearances. “I know you’re expecting a performance tonight, and I’m so grateful to all of you for coming, and I apologize if this is disappointing, but we have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech,” McLachlan told the crowd.

The Hollywood Reporter noted the premiere promised “special surprise performances,” though names were not confirmed on invitations. Sources told the outlet McLachlan and Jewel were among those slated to sing.

Free speech fight grows

Jimmy Kimmel’s September 15 monologue about Charlie Kirk led to ABC and Disney cancelling his show. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

That segment drew fire from the Trump camp and right-wing media. Nexstar and Sinclair announced they would preempt his show. Disney then benched Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely, sparking accusations of political pressure.

Artists have pushed back. Olivia Rodrigo, who also appears in the Lilith film, called the suspension “blatant censorship and abuse of power” and wrote, “I stand with Jimmy Kimmel and I stand for freedom of speech, " on Instagram stories.

As per Billboard, McLachlan closed her speech with a nod to what Lilith taught her nearly three decades ago. “If Lilith taught me anything, it taught me there is a great strength in coming together to lift each other up instead of tearing each other down,” she said.

