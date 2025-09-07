Liam Neeson’s son Daniel announces engagement to longtime girlfriend Natalie Ackerman

While Liam Neeson’s relationship with Pamela Anderson has been making headlines, his son just gave the family a reason to celebrate. Daniel Neeson is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend, New York fashion marketing manager Natalie Ackerman. Daniel, 29, announced the news on Instagram and shared photos of the proposal and their engagement party. “Life is beautiful,” he captioned the photo on his Instagram Stories. Daniel Neeson announces his engagement to longtime girlfriend Natalie Ackerman.(Instagram/bgdans91)

Daniel Neeson, son of late actress Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson, gets engaged to Natalie Ackerman after eight years together.(Screengrab-bgdans91/Instagram)

Daniel and Natalie's eight years together before proposal

According to the Daily Mail, the pair first met at Tulane University in New Orleans and have been together ever since - eight years and counting. They now live in New York, where the proposal celebration took place on Saturday night. Friends joined them at an Irish pub in Manhattan for an engagement party.

Daniel was only 12 when his mother, Natasha Richardson, died in 2009. On her death anniversary last year, he posted: “I look forward to reuniting one day but for now I take solace in knowing you’re beside me every step of the way. Hopefully, I’m making you proud. I think you would definitely be proud of my margarita skills.”

Natasha, the daughter of Vanessa Redgrave and the sister of Joely Richardson, passed away after a skiing accident in Quebec, at the time she was 45, as per the Daily Mail.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's spark romance rumors

Now, 16 years later, Liam Neeson, 73, is in the spotlight again with Anderson, 58. The two co-star in the Naked Gun reboot and were first seen getting affectionate on their press tour stops in New York and London this summer, the Daily Mail reported.

Pamela, however, shut down speculation of a PR stunt during her acceptance speech at the Deauville American Film Festival, where she was honored with the Deauville 2025 Talent Award. “I do not and will never feed into PR stunts. That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven,” she said on stage, stressing she prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

