Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson never dated, their ‘romance’ was staged: Report

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson had fans buzzing during the press tour for The Naked Gun, where they appeared playful and flirty with each other. But according to TMZ, the supposed “romance” was nothing more than a “PR stunt.” Sources told the news outlet that the entire “Pam + Liam” storyline was planned out by their PR teams and Paramount while the film was still shooting in Spring 2024. After filming wrapped in June 2024, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson apparently did not even see each other until the press tour kicked off more than a year later, in July 2025. Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson recently came into spotlight for their sizzling chemistry both on and off screen.(Evan Agostini/AP)

Muffins, sourdough, and movie magic

One of the most talked-about moments from the press run was Pamela saying she baked muffins and sourdough bread for Liam, which he played along with in interviews. But insiders now say this was all part of the strategy, pure role-play PR and far away from reality.

TMZ further revealed that Pamela and Liam have never had private dinners together. Whenever they did share meals, assistants and team members were always present, making it strictly business.

Box office success proves the ‘romance’ worked

While the romance story might have been fake, the plan did pay off well for the makers. The Naked Gun made $89 million worldwide on a $42 million budget, so the PR must have worked to get people into the theaters.

