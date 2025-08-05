Pamela Anderson responds to Sylvester Stallone denying claims he offered her a condo and Porsche to be his ‘#1 Girl’

Actors Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have recently sparked romance rumours by their PDA on the red carpet of their recent film, The Naked Gun, and on other occasions. While promoting their film on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Pamela was asked about how actor Sylvester Stallone once offered her a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘#1 girl’ and how the Rocky star has since denied these claims. Here’s how she responded. In her documentary Pamela, a Love Story, Pamela Anderson revealed that Sylvester Stallone had offered her material things to date him. (Instagram/Getty Images via AFP)

Pamela Anderson on Sylvester Stallone’s denial

During a game of Plead The Fifth, Andy said, “In your 2023 documentary Pamela, A Love Story, you revealed that Sylvester Stallone asked you to be his number one girl and offered you a condo and a Porsche. What was your reaction to Stallone coming out after the doc was released and saying this was a falsehood?” Pamela replied, “Well, how could you make that up? You know? I mean, it was pretty specific.”

Andy then asked Liam if he had offered Pamela a Porsche, to which she jokingly replied, “Not yet.” Liam laughed along. When asked if there was a different car that would’ve maybe made Pamela say yes, she sportingly said, “Maybe like a Shelby Cobra or something?” before adding, “No. no. no.”

Pamela Anderson’s documentary

Pamela spoke about Sylvester in her documentary Pamela, A Love Story and said, “I remember talking to Sylvester Stallone one time and he offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his No. 1 girl. And I was like, does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh. He goes, that’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.”

After the documentary was released, Sylvester’s representative denied he ever made that statement to People. The rep said at that time, “The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

Sylvester has been married to model Jennifer Flavin since 1997, while Pamela is rumoured to be dating Liam.