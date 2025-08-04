Natasha Richardson’s sister reacts to Liam Neeson’s romance with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s rumored romance has been grabbing attention since the press tour of their film, The Naked Gun. While neither of the two stars have confirmed the rumors, their banter and photos continue to spark speculation. Amid this, Joely Richardson, the younger sister of Liam Neeson’s late wife, Natasha Richardson, has seemingly given her stamp of approval to the Taken actor’s rumored romance, the NY Post reported. Richardson reacted to a post shared by Pamela Anderson promoting The Naked Gun. Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson star in The Naked Gun.(AP)

Liam Neeson’s sister-in-law reacts to Pamela Anderson’s post

Anderson had dropped a series of photos on Instagram featuring her and Neeson. The Baywatch star wrote in the caption, “The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… it’s good for you! I’ll see you there.”

Joely Richardson was among the people to comment on the post. She reacted with a series of red emojis. The comment was praised by fans as well. One person reacted to Richardson’s comment by calling it “classy and loving as always.” Another said that the remark was “everything.”

All about Liam Neeson’s ex-wife Natasha Richardson

The Schindler’s List actor was married to Richardson’s sister, Natasha, from 1994 to her death in 2009. The pair had met in 1993 while working on the Broadway revival of Anna Christie. Richardson and Neeson had two sons together- Micheál (30) and Daniel (28).

In 2024, Neeson claimed that he had sworn off dating, telling People that he was “past all that.” However, his bond with Pamela Anderson has fans feeling that the actor might have walked back on his words.

What Liam Neeson said about Pamela Anderson

The 73-year-old actor had claimed in October that he was “madly in love” with Anderson and called her “just terrific to work with.”

While both Anderson and Neeson continue to remain mum on their relationship, their chemistry in the movie has won over fans. The duo showed up to the premiere of The Naked Gun with both their sons, leaving their followers delighted.

