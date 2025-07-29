Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson break silence on dating rumors: ‘We discovered…’

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are currently promoting The Naked Gun, and according to BuzzFeed, they have been generating a lot of buzz - not just for their on-screen chemistry, but for how close they seem. Between playful red carpet moments, flirty interviews, and Pamela baking Liam cookies and sourdough, fans are convinced something is going on. That speculation hit a new level last night when the pair stepped out together for the New York City premiere - this time with their kids. Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson spark dating rumours(Photos: X)

Liam brought his sons, Michael (30) and Daniel (28), whom he shared with the late Natasha Richardson. Pamela was joined by her sons with Tommy Lee: Brandon (29) and Dylan (27).

Liam and Pamela address dating rumours

The six of them posed together for photos while smiling and chatting in front of The Naked Gun posters, a moment BuzzFeed noted only added to the speculation. In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Liam and Pamela teased the cameras by pretending to kiss.

They doubled down on the fun the next morning during an appearance on Today. Host Craig Melvin got straight to the point: “What’s the deal here?... Are you two an item?” Instead of answering directly, the pair joked around like they did not quite hear the question.

Then Liam gave a more thoughtful, if slightly cryptic, reply. “I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry - as two actors,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did," he added.

Meanwhile, Craig said, “We’re watching the beginning of the breathing of a budding relationship… America’s here for it.” Pamela has been just as coy. Back in May, she told Entertainment Weekly that their relationship was “professionally romantic.”

