Fans question Liam Neeson’s casting in The Naked Gun: ‘Who picked this cast?’

Liam Neeson is back — and he's bringing the slapstick. Best known for brooding thrillers like Taken (2008), Neeson leads the Police Squad in this modern retelling of the beloved franchise originally created by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker. The film pays homage to the 1988 cult classic The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! — which famously featured O.J. Simpson as Nordberg — and aims to revive its goofy, deadpan tone for a new generation. The actor stars alongside Pamela Anderson in the reboot and the trailer just dropped to very mixed reactions. Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson

Netizens react:

Fans of the original aren’t impressed. Many online feel Neeson’s casting is a total misfire. “Bad choice. I love Liam, but he can't play this part. You need someone naturally funny for this role, not an action movie icon,” wrote one commenter. Another fan was more blunt: “Certain movies should not be remade. This is one of them.”Others slammed the trailer for missing the franchise’s signature tone and feel. One more comment read, “The jokes aren’t funny — or they’re recycled from other movies.” Some fans were tremendously disappointed saying, “This doesn’t even come close to the original. Who picked this cast?”

Still, some are holding on to hope, even if cautiously:“The Naked Gun is my ALL-TIME fav, I end up with my jaw hurting from laughing every single time. I’m going to give this the benefit of the doubt, but the trailer didn’t convince me tbh... it needs the police car start and the music!!!! Some jokes are really cringe.” While the reactions on the trailer are not the best, one thing’s for sure — it’s got everyone talking.