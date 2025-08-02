Instagram live feature is no longer for everyone: Meta announces new follower rules

Instagram restricts the live feature for several users on the platform. The social media app has announced new rules, where users will have to meet certain follower requirements to access its live service. As per the new rules, Instagram users must have a public account with a minimum of 1000 followers to gain access to the live feature. This major change could affect several creator who have just started building their community on the platform. Live streaming is a crucial Instagram feature for users to connect with their followers in real-time. With new rules set in, many small creators with fewer followers are expected to be affected. Instagram live feature will now come with new streaming rules. Here’s a new follower requirement.(Unsplash)

New Instagram rules to go live

As per the new Instagram rules, users with fewer than 1000 followers will not be able to use the live feature. Alongside the follower requirements, the user must have a public account. Previously, Instagram’s live feature was available to all users irrespective of follower count or having a public or private account.

With added restrictions, users will not be able to catch up with their friends and family, and small creators will not be able to connect with their followers via the live session. This will also reduce discoverability benefits for creators, bringing a major disadvantage to many.

Reportedly, users with fewer than 1000 followers and a public account will start to receive a notice saying “Your account is no longer eligible for live.” The notice further details the requirements for Instagram users to access live. It said, “We changed requirements to use this feature. Only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more will be able to create live videos.”

According to TechCrunch, the reason for the change has not been revealed, but it is said to improve the Live consumption experience by limiting lower-quality streams. Well, Instagram is not the only platform with such restrictions. TikTok outside of India also follows similar restrictions for going live. The TikTok app also has a 1000 follower requirement to go live on the platform. On the other hand, YouTube streamers need 50 subscribers to live stream.

