Govinda once promised to become like Sylvester Stallone after losing weight, says wife Sunita Ahuja: ‘Iss janam mein…’

Bollywood actor Govinda has been away from films for a long time now. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, the actor's wife Sunita Ahuja revealed how she has urged him to lose weight and return to work. She also recalled how, years ago, Govinda once promised her he would become like her favourite actor, Sylvester Stallone. (Also Read: Are Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja living separately? Here's what we know amid divorce reports) Sunita Ahuja revealed Govinda once promised her to be like Sylvester Stallone.

Sunita Ahuja recalls Govinda promised to be like Sylvester Stallone

When asked about her arguments with Govinda and whether he ever gets intimidated by her voice, Sunita said, "I never have a fight with Govinda over anything except one thing — that he should start working again, the public is missing him. I keep telling him to lose weight, he should lose at least 20 kilos. About 6–7 years ago, he told me, ‘I’ll become like Sylvester Stallone,’ because Stallone is my favourite actor. Maine bola iss janam mein toh lagta nahi hain aur aagle janam mein mujhe tu pati nahi beta ke roop mein chahiye (I told him, ‘Doesn’t seem likely in this lifetime, and in the next one, I don’t want you as my husband or my son’)."

Sunita added, "He’s neither losing weight nor doing movies. I tell him that you are such a legendary actor but you are wasting your time because of the four people with whom you are sitting. They are not teaching you good things — only rubbish. Sit with good people and do good work. Now 90s aura has gone. But those four people will not tell him — only do his chamchagiri (flattery)."

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda's relationship

Sunita and Govinda tied the knot even before Govinda became a Bollywood superstar. The couple kept their marriage a secret, only publicly acknowledging it after the birth of their daughter Tina. They have been married for nearly 38 years and also have a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with Sai Rajesh's film.